Jason Smyth says "recognition not the same" for Irish Paralympians

Irish sprinter Jason Smyth pleaded with his country to get behind the Paralympic team before the Tokyo 2020 Games with the same national pride and passion that newly crowned Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington received.

Smyth won five Paralympic gold medals between Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 and has never been beaten on the biggest stage.

"Obviously there was huge excitement around Kellie’s [Harrington] achievement, and it’s been fabulous to see," Smyth said.

"You’d hope now that we can take a bit of that [support] with us.

"The recognition isn’t the same.

"It’s improving but it’s still got a long way to go and it’s about how people buy into the Paralympics, which is often driven by the media."

Smyth's compatriot and middle-distance runner Michael McKillop told fans on how to follow the athletes in Japan.

Ireland is taking 29 athletes competing in nine sports to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"I heard Kellie Harrington’s area is looking for the freedom of the city for her," McKillop said.

"That’s brilliant, but it just doesn’t happen for Paralympians.

"There’s not the same interest in us, from the media or the public, and that’s based on generational change.

"If you downloaded the Tokyo 2020 app then please do the same for the Paralympics.

"You can switch the app over very easily.

"You’ll get the exact same option to select ‘Ireland’ and follow our daily schedule and progress and you’ll see even more medals."

Paralympics Ireland has a stated target of winning six to 10 medals in Tokyo, which is slightly less than the 11 that were won in Rio 2016 and around half of the 16 won in London 2012.

The team's best performance came at the shared 1984 Games in Stoke Mandeville and New York with 20 gold medals.