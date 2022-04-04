The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has announced that Canoe Slalom World Championships will return to North America for the first time since 2014, with Oklahoma's Riversport venue scheduled to host the event in 2026.

The announcement was made during an ICF online Board meeting on Saturday (April 2), where the ICF revealed hosts for its various World Championships.

Oklahoma is due to host a combined Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) and canoe sprint Super Cup this year, but dates have not been set for the event.

Meanwhile, the 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships are set to be held in Poznań, one of the oldest cities in Poland.

The 2026 edition is due to be the fourth time that the Polish city will host the Championships, having done so previously back in 1990, 2001 and 2010.

Another Polish city, Krakow, also won the rights to host the 2025 ICF Canoe Slalom Masters World Championships and 2026 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Slalom World Championships.

Sarasota in the United States is scheduled to host the 2026 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships as well as the 2024 ICF Stand Up Paddling World Championships.

The 2024 ICF Paracanoe World Championships and Paris 2024 Paralympic qualifier have been awarded to the third largest city in Hungary, Szeged.

France won eight medals at the 2014 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships at Deep Creek Lake in Maryland ©Getty Images

Wascana Lake in Canada was chosen to host the 2026 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships, while the 2025 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships were awarded to Plattling in Germany.

This year’s ICF Canoe Sprint Masters World Championships is scheduled to be hosted by Bydgoszcz in Poland.

During the meeting, the ICF Board also approved a new updated version of COVID protocols for events this year and agreed to join a project for the planned canoe slalom venue for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics along with Paddle Australia.

A new proposal for a first-ever combined canoe marathon and SUP World Championships was presented during the meeting.

The plan is to host the event in 2026 in Sarasota.