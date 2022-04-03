Qatar chips in 90 per cent of the cost of FIFA’s Arab Cup

Hosts Qatar paid most of the $86.3 million (£65.8 million/€78.1 million) cost of staging the 10th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup last year.

The 16-team tournament - won by Algeria, who beat Tunisia 2-0 in the final - was played last November and December.

It served as the main test event for the upcoming men’s World Cup, FIFA’s all-important quadrennial cash cow, which will also be hosted by Qatar at the end of this year.

The world football governing body’s newly-published 2021 financial statements reveal that Qatar’s contribution to the tournament was $77.5 million (£59.1 million/€70.1 million).

The document states: "The event operational costs of hosting and staging the FIFA Arab Cup were mainly offset by host country contributions of $77.5 million."

FIFA received a further $12.2 million (£9.3 million/€11 million) in revenue from ticket sales for the competition.

The Arab Cup was far more expensive than other FIFA competitions held in 2021.

The 2020 Club World Cup - actually staged in February 2021 also in Qatar and won by Bayern Munich - cost FIFA $21.8 million (£16.6 million/€19.7 million) while generating revenue of $26.6 million (£20.3 million/€24.1 million).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournaments cost FIFA $12.4 million (£9.5 million/€11.2 million) while producing revenue of $25.95 million (£19.8 million/€23.5 million).

Expenses linked to the 2021 Futsal World Cup in Lithuania reached $15.7 million (£12 million/€14.2 million).

This was won by Portugal, who beat defending champions Argentina 2-1 in the final.

Expenses linked to the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup totalled $5.9 million (£4.5 million/€5.3 million).

This was played in Moscow, the Russian capital, last August and won by the hosts.