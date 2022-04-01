Fifty-eight countries and territories were represented as Chef de Missions and other officials travelled to Birmingham as part of planning for this year's Commonwealth Games.

More than 90 delegates visited the English city in all, where venue tours and meetings were part of the schedule across four days.

Among the venues visited was the Alexander Stadium, which is currently being significantly upgraded to host athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The new Sandwell Aquatics Centre was also visited alongside the three Athletes' Villages which will be used for the Games - at the NEC, the University of Birmingham and the University of Warwick.

Delegates met with key figures from both Birmingham 2022 and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

They were also welcomed at events hosted by Birmingham City Council, the University of Birmingham, Commonwealth Games England and the CGF.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to be able to welcome delegates to Birmingham this week and we have been delighted to bring representatives from so many teams together, so that we can brief them on our preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Ashwin Lokare, the head of Games family.

"Although we have been sharing information, photos and videos regularly through our virtual regional meetings it is important for these delegates to be able to see our key facilities for themselves, meet key staff members and I hope that this visit will have provided essential information for all the teams, to assist them with their final preparations for the Games.

"We look forward to welcoming all of the nations and territories back to Birmingham in July."

Alexander Stadium was among the venues visited ©Birmingham 2022

Birmingham 2022 is due to take place between July 28 and August 8 this year.

"It has been wonderful to have so many of our Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) in Birmingham this week," said Katie Sadleir, the CGF chief executive.

"After such a difficult period that has prevented us from travelling and being together, the open days this week have made the 2022 Commonwealth Games feel that bit closer.

"I know all of the CGAs have been impressed with preparations for Birmingham 2022 and alongside our 72 nations and territories, we will deliver an event that will showcase the very best of the city, the country, and the Commonwealth."

Scott Stevenson, the director of sport for Commonwealth Games Canada, added: "I'm very impressed with the facilities for the Games.

"The Sandwell Aquatics Centre will serve the teams really well and it is an exciting venue.

"It has everything we need for warm-up facilities for both swimming and diving and the dry dive facilities are excellent - that's not something that everyone thinks of."