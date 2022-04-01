The European Club Association's (ECA) members have pledged an initial €1 million (£840,000/$1.1 million) towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

At the body's General Assembly in Vienna, members agreed to commit the funding towards supporting member clubs' efforts in providing assistance to Ukraine.

Football clubs were also praised by the ECA for their moves to "find safe places for Ukrainian youth academy players".

The ECA insisted it would "pursue all efforts" to support those impacted by the war.

Its chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Qatari official who is also President and chief executive of French giants Paris Saint-Germain, also issued a call for peace.

"Our hearts go out to our Ukrainian friends here today," Al-Khelaifi said, as reported by the BBC.

"The suffering we are witnessing reminds us about what truly matters."

He then added: "We are living through troubling times.

"We are all grieved to see the violent attacks.

"We call for peace."

European Club Association chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said "our hearts go out to our Ukrainian friends here today" ©Getty Images

Russia launched a military offensive on Ukraine on February 24, a move which received widespread international condemnation.

Both Russia and its ally Belarus have largely been frozen out of international sport.

Russian national teams and clubs have been banned from taking part in all UEFA and FIFA competitions.

Ukrainian Association of Football President Andriy Pavelko appeared at yesterday's FIFA Congress in Doha via a video message, and expressed his "deep gratitude to the football associations that help our country and support Ukrainians".

The country's men's World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final away to Scotland has been postponed until June due to the war.

The United Nations has reported more than 1,200 deaths since Russia began its invasion, although it is feared that the true figure is far higher.

Its High Commissioner for Refugees has reported that more than 10.5 million people have been displaced in Ukraine, with more than 4.1 million forced to flee the country.