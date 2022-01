The United Kingdom and Ireland are reportedly favouring a bid for the 2028 UEFA European Championship amid increasing doubts over the success of securing the hosting rights for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The UK Government has invested £2.8 million ($3.8 million/€3.2 million) a feasibility study carried out by England’s Football Association over the possibility of launching a five-nation World Cup bid, which is reportedly facing resistance.

There are concerns that it could end in failure and endure the same disappointment experienced in 2010 when England failed in its efforts to secure the hosting rights for the 2018 World Cup.

England last hosted the World Cup in 1966 but launched unsuccessful bids for the 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2018 editions.

According to The Guardian, the Scottish FA is also wary of getting behind the five-nation bid for the tournament in 2030 which has attracted plenty of interest from a number of countries.

Among those includes a joint bid from Spain and Portugal and a South American attempt from Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

Morocco could enter the race alone or with North African neighbours Tunisia and Algeria, while Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia have expressed their intent to jointly bid for the tournament.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson felt a home nation bid for the 2030 World Cup was "very strong" but it is reportedly facing resistance ©Getty Images

There were also reports in July last year that Saudi Arabia was considering teaming up with Italy to launch a joint effort to secure the World Cup rights.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed a home nation 2030 bid was "very strong" after Wembley played host to the final of the European Championship between England and Italy in July.

Simon Morton, chief operating officer at UK Sport, said the bid was not “up in smoke” despite fan disorder in the build-up to the final that resulted in the FA being hit by a fine of €100,000 (£84,000/$116,000).

Bids for the 2030 World Cup need to be submitted prior to the FIFA Congress, scheduled for March 31.

Julian Knight, chair of the UK Government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, described a UK and Ireland 2030 World Cup bid as "utter nonsense," telling Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, "we’re never going to win it".

Reports are now suggesting that officials in the UK and Ireland are leaning towards an attempt to stage the 2028 European Championship.

UEFA announced in October that member associations considering hosting the tournament in six years’ time have until March 23 2022 to declare their interest.

The governing body is then due to reveal the bidders on April 5 before appointing the hosts in September 2023.

Italy is also considering launching a bid to host the 2028 European Championship.