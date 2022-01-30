Teqball is set to feature in yet another multi-sport event after being announced as a demonstration sport for the 2023 Indian Ocean Island Games.

The sport has appeared at the likes of the African Beach Games, Asian Beach Games and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

It has also been added to the sporting programme for the European Games in 2023.

Fencing, motorsport and billiards are also proposed to feature as demonstration sports at the Games in Madagascar, however the dates and schedule for the multi-sport event have not been confirmed yet.

"At the moment, no timeline has been set for when everything will be approved, as that will only be revealed when the general and technical regulations are finalised," said Alain Alcindor, secretary general of the Seychelles Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association, as reported by the Seychelles News Agency.

Madagascar's capital city Antananarivo is set to host the Indian Ocean Island Games for the third time, with teqball appearing for the first time ©Getty Images

Madagascar's capital of Antananarivo is due to host the event for the third time but requires at least three participating countries to support its proposal to the International Games Council.

The planned 23-strong sporting programme will be the highest number in the event's history.

The 2023 Games were originally scheduled to take place in the Maldives for the first time but was later moved to Madagascar after the Maldives withdrew from hosting because of financial and logistical difficulties cause by COVID-19.

The county had requested that the Games be pushed back to 2025 but the Indian Ocean Island Games Federation (IOIGF) declined as it wanted to avoid a six-year gap between editions.