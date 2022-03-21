Campaigners for the West Midlands Velodrome have expressed optimism after meeting with officials to discuss developing a business case, while a lower cost velodromes technical review is expected to be completed shortly by British Cycling.

The velodrome campaign was launched after Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organisers announced the Lee Valley VeloPark in London would host track cycling events.

A petition was presented to Ian Ward, the Birmingham City Council leader and chairman of Birmingham 2022, back in April 2019.

Campaigners had turned their attentions to pushing for a "more modest training and development velodrome", which they said could be constructed to ensure a legacy from the Games.

Andy Street committed to backing a plan to build a velodrome in the region in his manifesto when he successfully campaigned for a second term as Mayor of the West Midlands last year.

Halesowen Athletic and Cycling Club trustee David Viner, who has spearheaded the velodrome campaign, confirmed a meeting was held on March 4 to develop a business case for a proposed velodrome to progress the Mayor’s commitment.

The meeting reportedly featured representatives from the West Midlands Combined Authority, Black Country Active Partnership and British Cycling.

"This was a further important step in ensuring any business case takes into account regional and national priorities and opportunities, and we acknowledge the competing pressures and priorities facing all organisations in the current climate," Viner wrote.

"Alongside this, the campaign team are delighted the British Cycling ‘Lower Cost Velodromes’ technical review is nearing completion.

"The review is an important step towards understanding the technical factors involved in delivering community type indoor training velodromes and will provide helpful information to inform the West Midlands velodrome business case."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street pledged to support the campaign last year ©Twitter

"In our opinion, value for money arenas can help to make track cycling - together with indoor sports - more accessible and inclusive to many more people in local communities around the UK," Viner added.

"This official review confirms our long-held belief that new build training velodromes can be constructed for far less than some existing velodromes, recognising the difference between ‘event’ venues and ‘training’ venues.

"We are grateful to British Cycling and their technical advisors undertaking the review for engaging with us and for providing the opportunity for us to contribute towards the document.

"Thank you to everyone who has signed the online petition to date.

"Perhaps when spectators watch the Birmingham Commonwealth Games track cycling competition being hosted in London this July, they might well ask why Birmingham and the West Midlands does not have an indoor velodrome."

Cycling competitions will still take place in the West Midlands during the Games.

Wolverhampton will host time trial events, with the start and finish line located at West Park.

The cycling road races are set to start and finish in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The Commonwealth Games are due to take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.