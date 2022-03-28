With 100 days to go before the UEFA Women’s Euro is scheduled to start on July 6, UEFA has released tickets to general public and fans on a first come, first served basis.

England will face Austria at Old Trafford for the opening game of the tournament, set to end with the final at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

More than 350,000 tickets have been sold out during the pre-sale and public ballot window, breaking the record of 240,000 tickets sold at the 2017 edition of the tournament in the Netherlands.

However, more tickets are available with prices ranging between £5 and £50.

UEFA has also added a £30 ($39/€35) ticket for a family of four.

Former English footballers Rio Ferdinand, right, and Fara Williams play table football featuring female figurines on London’s Carnaby Street ©Getty Images

"The countdown to UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England has already begun and today marks just 100 days to go!" said Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s chief of women’s football.

"This summer is going to be a game-changer for European women’s football, and we can’t wait to showcase what will be a record-breaking tournament.

"It’s going to be bigger and better than ever before, so get ready, get excited and get your ticket now to show your support for your country in England this July."

Hosts England will be joined by 15 national teams in this year’s tournament.

A total of 31 games is set to be played across nine cities.