More than 140,000 tickets have been snapped up at the pre-sale stage for next year’s UEFA Women’s European Championships in England.

The pre-sale window opened on July 13, and closes this coming Monday (August 9).

The tournament will feature 31 matches, and a total of more than 700,000 tickets are available for supporters, with prices ranging from £5 ($7/€5.90) to £50 ($69.60/€58.80).

UEFA says supporters from 68 countries have already purchased tickets, and 47 per cent of sales have gone to females.

The competition is scheduled to start on July 6 2022 with a match featuring hosts England at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

The final is due to take place on July 31 2022 at the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium, with 53,000 tickets sold so far.

Nadine Kessler, the chief of women’s football at the administrative body, is pleased with how the pre-sales have progressed.

"We are incredibly excited by the response of fans to the Women's EURO 2022 ticket pre-sale presented by our dedicated partner, VISA," said Kessler.

"With interest coming from fans across the globe it shows how European women’s football is of international significance.

Old Trafford will host the first match of the Women's EURO 2022, which will involve hosts England ©Getty Images

"These numbers a year out are unheard of in women’s sport in Europe and it is just the start - I encourage everyone to get their tickets now and help us make the Women's EURO to not only be a record-breaking event but a sell-out event!

"We cannot wait to have full stadia and fans showing their hearts for our European heroes."

Pernille Harder, the Denmark forward and 2019-2020 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year added: "It’s fantastic to see such a huge interest in the UEFA Women’s EURO at this early stage.

"It’s really exciting that so many fans are showing their support by buying tickets, and all before the draw has even taken place.

"Women’s football has accelerated over the last few years with more and more world-class talented players emerging across Europe.

"The calibre of play across the nations is getting stronger every year, so it will be really exciting to see all these top players compete against each other in England next summer - and have our supporters right there with us.

"The UEFA Women’s EURO is bigger than just the games.

"We are a community of fans first and foremost, and we want nothing more than to inspire a new generation of football fanatics and encourage more girls and boys to fulfil their dreams of competing on the global stage."

The public ballot application for tickets will open following the draw for the tournament on October 28 2021, with general sale commencing from mid-February 2022.

With the UK Government lifting the vast majority of legal COVID-19 restrictions in England last month, the Women’s EURO 2022 would be the first international football tournament with full capacity venues since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, UEFA says it does have a refund policy should the situation change.

The Netherlands ended Germany's long reign as champions of Europe in 2017 ©Getty Images

Fans will also be able to re-sell tickets at face value through a platform provided by UEFA.

England were awarded hosting rights for the tournament uncontested in 2018, and it will be held across 10 stadiums.

Four of these - the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, the Brentford Community Stadium, Old Trafford and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium - will host Premier League football next season, while Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and Wembley have done in the past.

The other venues are Leigh Sports Village, the Academy Stadium in Manchester, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

The event was originally scheduled for 2021, but was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 12-month delay to the men’s Euro 2020.

England’s national stadium Wembley hosted seven matches at Euro 2020, including the semi-finals and the final.

Sixteen teams will feature at the Women’s EURO 2022.

The holders are The Netherlands, who triumphed as hosts against Denmark in the final of the Women’s Euro 2017.

Prior to that, Germany had won the competition six times back-to-back and eight times overall.