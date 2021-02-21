Marking 500 days to go until the tournament, UEFA has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming women's European Championship in England.

Featuring a circular font to spell out the word "Euro" below an image of the trophy, the logo is claimed to reflect European women's football's "building momentum".

The tournament was delayed from 2021 until 2022 as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, which knocked the men's tournament into this year.

Unlike the men's event, it has taken the name of the year it is to played in, and is therefore known as UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - stylised in capitals by UEFA.

"We’re thrilled to share this new identity for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA's chief of women's football.

"This new branding brings a fresh look and eye-catching feel for the tournament as we begin the countdown to next summer.

"We can't wait to see this emblem across host cities, stadiums and television when the action begins in 500 days' time."

Nine venues are due to host matches, including Old Trafford - home of Manchester United - which will witness the tournament's opening game on July 6.

The final, on July 31, is due to be played at Wembley Stadium.

The Dutch are the reigning European champions ©Getty Images

All games will be available on free-to-air television, UEFA says, as it strives to raise the visibility of the women's game.

"By moving the competition to 2022, we guaranteed that the biggest women's sports event in Europe receives the exclusive platform it deserves," Kessler added.

"Alongside the English FA [Football Association], we are confident of delivering a first-class tournament that will attract global attention and media coverage, leaving a legacy to inspire many more girls, and boys, to take up the game."

Eleven teams have already qualified for the tournament, including hosts England and defending champions The Netherlands.

France, Norway, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Spain have also booked their spots at the 16-team competition.

The contentious Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is to be used at the tournament for the first time next year.

"We have seen over the past year that UEFA’s support and continued investment remains crucial to the growth of women's football in Europe," commented UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

"With Women’s EURO 2022 now around the corner, we can look forward to what will be nothing short of an exceptional event."