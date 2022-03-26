Ukrainian mixed martial arts fighter Volodymyr Izanskyi has crashed out of the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) World Championships with the death of his teammate Yegor Birkun weighing heavy on his mind.

Izanskyi suffered a 3-0 points decision loss in the first round of the men's under-93-kilograms competition at the event here in Amsterdam.

He is the only Ukrainian representative at the second edition of the championships after the Russian invasion of his country not only crushed many athletes' participation hopes but resulted in European Championships silver medallist Birkun losing his life.

"It was really difficult to concentrate for the competition and train in the past few weeks," Izanskyi told insidethegames.

"I could not practice without thinking about what is happening in Ukraine.

"It is very difficult to bring everything together to fight."

Birkun was supposed to compete in the Dutch capital but died on March 23 defending the city of Mariupol from the ongoing Russian military offensive.

Ukraine were a dominant force in last year's European Championships, finishing top of the medals table with 12 golds, but will leave The Netherlands with nothing.

Izanskyi has dismissed any fears that the country's MMA prowess may plummet, but says that sport is the least of anyone's worries right now.

"It does not matter because nobody is thinking about some competition or the next fight because there is war."

Izanskyi is able to compete at the World Championships as he lives in The Netherlands and trains at a gym that took him in and allowed him to continue his career.

"It is called The Colosseum Gym and it is in Utrecht," he said.

"I have been with this gym for the last two months, they are helping me and try to do everything they can to represent me."

There are only a few days rest in store for Izanskyi before he begins training for regional competitions before the next international event - the GAMMA European Championships scheduled for September.