Continental victors lead the line at GAMMA World Championships with new ranking system in place

Continental gold medallists have been tipped to shine at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) World Championships here in Amsterdam.

Competition begins tomorrow in the Dutch capital and for the first time ever, the event will use the GAMMA ranking system to determine the seeding for each athlete in their respective weight classes.

The top four fighters in each category will be seeded according to their ranking going into the event at the Sporthallen Zuid.

Dinesh Naorem of India is the prime candidate for gold in the men's under-56.7-kilograms division following his triumph in August's Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan.

He is ranked second in the world but takes the top seed as Canada's 2019 World Championships runner-up James Clarke will not compete in The Netherlands.

Koshen Akanov leads an impressive Kazakhstani line-up as he is number one seed in the men's under-65.8kg class.

The 24-year-old won gold in style in Kyrgyzstan after four sensational performances in the ring.

He has received a bye into the second round where he will face either Francesco Labellarte of Italy or Latvin Aleksandr Krasnyakov.

His compatriot Belgizhan Seitenov is in the same category but has not been seeded and could be somewhat of a dark horse after snatching bronze at the Asian Championships.

Ukraine dominated the medals table on home ground at the European Championships in November, which took place in Kyiv.

The hosts swooped up 26 medals including 12 golds to sit atop the standings but will sadly be unable to replicate the success.

As a result of the Russian invasion of the country, Ukraine is only represented by one athlete.

Volodymyr Izanskyi, who is already based in Amsterdam, is competing in the men's under-93kg competition and will face Imran Taisultanov of Kazakhstan in the opening bout for a chance to meet Mohammad Idoobhojul Ajmal of Mauritius in the second round.

Meruyert Ibrayeva of Kazakhstan is hotly tipped to add to her Asian Championships gold medal in the women's under-65.8kg class.

She is already in the final thanks to her ranking points and will face the winner of an Antipodean clash for the crown as Australia's Danielle Curtis and Mackenzie Vellenoweth of New Zealand go head-to-head.

Despite winning silver in Kyrgyzstan, India's Samata Sonavane does not receive a bye in the women's under 52.5kg contest.

She will have to defeat American Hannah Rokala to face top seed Zejna Krantic of Spain in what is the biggest female category of the championships with six competitors.

Ranking points will be on offer at the event with the winner of each division being awarded 70 points, second place receiving 50, and third place getting 30.

Each bout won will be worth eight points while participation is equivalent to four.

All points accumulated during the Championships will then be multiplied by 10 at the end of the event and will result in updated global rankings.

GAMMA has unveiled a design that will be in use specially for the World Championships that it will use throughout the venue and across its digital platforms.

The new look incorporates orange as the main colour scheme, a nod to the national colour of The Netherlands.

"It’s exciting for us to be able to unveil this new look for our World Championships," said GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt.

"We wanted to create a modern and consistent look and feel for our events that had a recognisable identity for the MMA community, and we are very happy with the end result."