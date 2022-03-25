The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has significantly reduced its membership fee for countries with a Gross Domestic Product per capita equal to or less than $10,000 (£7,500/€9,100) in a bid to be as inclusive as possible.

GAMMA has a huge focus on being a family and exists to develop the sport of mixed martial arts as opposed to just increasing its revenue.

As a result its regular €350 (£291/$384) asking price will drop to just €10 (£8.34/$10.99) for the 78 eligible nations.

Originally, that offer was only available to African and Pan American countries - excluding the United States, Canada and Mexico – but now many others will benefit such as Jamaica, the Philippines and Uzbekistan.

"We believe that the membership fee is just a way to generate income but even if you ask for €10,000 (£8,300/$10,900) for a membership it is not going to be enough to make a noticeable income," GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt told insidethegames.

"You only make it more difficult for the national federations.

"We are about inclusion and so first of all it is to set it at a reasonable price and a reasonable price is actually €350 (£291/$384).

President Alexander Engelhardt is determined to grow the "GAMMA family" ©GAMMA

"With that I also wanted to include the federations that still have some difficulties because MMA is a new sport, it is not recognised everywhere.

"We need to change the perspective of the sport before more countries can get involved."

In keeping with its drive for inclusion, GAMMA has identified Central America as an important region to get involved with the governing body.

Engelhardt admitted that GAMMA's brand recognisability was not strong enough and urged a need to increase its presence among the seven countries of the area.

Nicaragua is set to stage the Central American MMA Championships later this year with all nations expected to appear.

"GAMMA needs to be more recognisable so that if you see a picture, presentation or a video that you recognise it as a brand instantly," said Engelhardt.

"We want people to see how GAMMA members feel about GAMMA and why they choose to be a part of it.

"This is how we want people to see us."