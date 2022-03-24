Armenia and Sweden take running target titles at European Shooting Championship

Armenia and Sweden were victorious in the women's and men's running target finals with both gold medals being contested between compatriots on the latest day of the European Shooting Championship (10 metres) in Hamar in Norway.

Armenia's Lilit Mkrtchyan won in straightforward fashion against team-mate Arusyak Grigoryan, beating her 6-0 for the women's gold medal.

Mkrtchyan defeated Hungarian Gabriella Kortvelyessy 6-1 in the semi-finals, with Grigoryan winning by the same score against Estonia's Heili Lepp.

Bronze went to Lepp, who defeated Kortvelyessy 6-3.

The European Shooting Championship in Hamar is set to take place until Monday ©Getty Images

Emil Martinsson of Sweden took the men's gold medal, after beating Jesper Nyberg 6-1.

A competitive semi-final saw Martinsson defeat Jozsef Sike of Hungary 9-7 to make the final.

Nyberg defeated Lukasz Czapla of Poland 6-3 to make it into the gold medal match before losing to his compatriot.

Sike took the bronze medal by a 6-3 score line over Czapla.

The European Championship is scheduled to end on Monday (March 28).