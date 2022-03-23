Arsenault set to take over as permanent chief executive of U SPORTS

Pierre Arsenault is to take over as U SPORTS' permanent chief executive from June, in place of Dick White, who by then will have held the interim role for two years.

White came out of retirement to take over as interim chief executive of the Canadian university sports' governing body in June 2020, and the transition to Arsenault is set to begin in the near future before he officially takes over on June 6.

Former U SPORTS Board of Directors member from 2018 to 2020 Arsenault has served as director of athletics and recreation at Mount Allison University in Sackville.

He was second vice chair of U SPORTS during his second year on the Board, and is a former President of Atlantic University Sport.

Arsenault has also worked at the New Brunswick Golf Association, Hockey Canada's Atlantic Centre of Excellence and the Saskatchewan Hockey Association.

During his time at Mount Allison University, Arsenault is credited with overseeing the development of a Mounties Strategic Plan, helping the institution's campus to host the Uteck Bowl - the national semi-final in Canadian football for university teams - for the first time, and the construction of Alumni Field.

He is looking forward to beginning his work as the head of U SPORTS, the national governing body of university sport in Canada.

"It is a tremendous honour for me to accept this position to help lead U SPORTS as we continue to celebrate and grow the story of university sport in Canada," Arsenault said.

Canada will not send a team to this year's FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu having withdrawn from the event ©Getty Images

"I am so very grateful for everything the Mount Allison community has provided me and my family.

"It will be tough to say goodbye, but I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve U SPORTS, our members, and student-athletes in a new and exciting manner."

The chair of U SPORTS' Board of Directors Dr Joanne MacLean, thanked White for his "tremendous leadership" through "challenging times", and said Arsenault's experience made him well-suited for the role.

"We are extremely pleased that a leader such as Pierre has emerged from the pool of talented candidates who applied for the position," MacLean commented.

"Pierre is a consensus builder and is well versed in our ecosystem.

"We are confident that he will immediately impact our organisation and help us build on our solid foundation."

Canada recently withdrew from the delayed Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games due to health and safety concerns, set to be held in the Chinese city from June 26 to July 7 this year.