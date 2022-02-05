Six of U SPORTS' nine National Championship events in Canada have had their scheduled dates pushed back to reflect changes to the conference regular season and the playoffs.

Canadian university sport's governing body has had its calendar severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

Student athletes are set, however, to have the opportunity to win national titles at nine Championship events held during the period from March 24 until April 3.

The Wrestling Championships have had a change of venue, moving from Alberta to Saskatchewan, and been delayed by nearly a month to March 24 and 25 from their original dates of February 25 and 26.

Shannon Chinn, chief athletic officer at the University of Saskatchewan, claimed the institution is "excited to welcome the best wrestlers from across the country" following the alterations.

The Swimming Championships in Laval in Québec have also been shifted by approximately one month to March 24 to 26.

The University of New Brunswick's Saint John campus is due to host the Track and Field Championships, which were originally scheduled for March 10 to 12 and are now set to be held from March 31 until April 2.

Nine U SPORTS National Championship events are scheduled to be held from March 24 until April 3 ©U SPORTS

Men's Hockey and Women's Basketball Championships are both now due to be held from March 31 until April 3 at Acadia and Queen's Universities respectively, and the Men's Basketball event from April 1 until 3 in Alberta.

All three events had original dates earlier next month.

There are no planned changes to the Women's Hockey Championship from March 24 to 27 at the University of Prince Edward Island, and the Women's and Men's Volleyball Championships from March 25 until 27.

The volleyball competitions are due to be held in Calgary and Manitoba respectively.

U SPORTS' interim chief executive Dick White thanked organisers of the National Championships for their flexibility.

"We are pleased that everyone has come together to find an opportunity to offer U SPORTS championships in 2022 to our student-athletes, teams and fans," White said.

"We are thankful to the conferences and hosts who have worked with us to find ways to allow U SPORTS national championships to move forward this winter."

U SPORTS has promised further details on National Championships' schedules and broadcasting in the coming weeks.