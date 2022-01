U SPORTS' annual Shoot for the Cure fundraiser, which aims to support the fight against breast cancer, will run under a hybrid format this year in light of an ongoing "emphasis on player safety" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are targeting raising CAD100,000 (£58,300/$86,100/€69,900) in funds for the Canadian Cancer Society and other charities, building towards the 15-year target of CAD1.69 million (£985,700/$1.35 million/€1.18 million) from when the initiative first launched in 2007.

Last year's campaign, solely digital, raised more than CAD137,000 (£79,900/$109,700/€95,700), more than treble the goal of CAD44,000 (£25,700/$35,200/€30,700).

The 15th edition of Shoot for the Cure is scheduled to take place from January 17 to 30, with 48 women's basketball programmes planned across the four conferences of Canada.

An online auction headlines the offerings this year, with limited-edition Shoot for the Cure basketball shoes signed by the United States' Athens 2004 Olympic bronze medallist and 11-time National Basketball Association All-Star Allen Iverson among the prizes.

Shoot for the Cure project manager and University of New Brunswick Reds head coach Jeff Speedy expanded on the decision to adopt a hybrid programme of events, admitting it would be "a bit of a challenge".

"We were really excited to get back to in-person events to support the annual initiative but have obviously had to pivot quickly from those plans," said Speedy.

Basketball shoes signed by American Olympic bronze medallist and 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson will be auctioned as part of this year's Shoot for the Cure initiative ©Getty Images

"However, with this year’s initiative running for two weeks, I know many women’s basketball coaches and athletic departments will get creative and still do a great job raising money and awareness in our ongoing battle with finding a cure for cancer.

"I am excited for Shoot for the Cure 2022 to kick off on the 17th and look forward to hearing about some great events across the country."

Jane Parsons, the executive vice-president for community giving at the Canadian Cancer Society, explained the importance of the fundraising initiative.

"Breast cancer hasn’t stopped being a life-changing and life-threatening disease during a global health pandemic," Parsons said.

"The funds raised through Shoot for the Cure are important now more than ever.

"Every day, over 75 Canadians are diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Thanks to the tremendous support of Shoot for the Cure volunteers, participants and donors we can continue to fund critical support programmes and innovative and impactful breast cancer research to save and improve people’s lives during and long after this pandemic is over."

The Shoot for the Cure initiative is organised in collaboration with the U SPORTS Women's Basketball Coaches' Association.

U SPORTS is the governing body for for university sport in Canada.