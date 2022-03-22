Tickets to go on sale for "Finalissima" between Argentina and Italy

Tickets for the historic "Finalissma" between the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) Copa América 2021 champions Argentina and UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy are expected to go on sale on March 24 at 2pm CET.

The match is expected to be held at Wembley Stadium in England on June 1 with kick-off set for 7:45pm local time.

Category three tickets are priced at £25 (€30.04/$33.12) while category two tickets are set at £40 (€48.07/$52.99).

Category one tickets can be purchased at £55 (€66.10/$72.84).

Ticket+ - a form of category one ticket where spectators will have access to Club Wembley, a premium lounge, a complimentary drink and a paid bar and food facilities - prices are placed at £99 (€118.96/$131.11).

A pre-sale for this category will operate between March 22 and 24.

Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties to win EURO 2020 ©Getty Images

This will be the first time this type of a match will be staged in 29 years.

The European vs South American Artemio Franchi Trophy was held on two occasions in 1985 and 1993.

EURO 1984 champions France were the victors in the competition’s debut with a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Eight years later, 1991 Copa América winners Argentina defeated EURO 1992 champions Denmark, 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate.

CONMEBOL and UEFA decided to bring the competition back after they developed their relations in the wake of FIFA’s attempt to create a biennial World Cup.

The two continental bodies strongly oppose for a World Cup to be staged every two years.

The two bodies signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2020.