Australia have recorded their sixth consecutive win of the Women’s Cricket World Cup after beating second place South Africa as India cruised to victory versus Bangladesh to keep their semi-final hunt alive in New Zealand.

Meg Lanning of Australia scored an unbeaten 135 - her 15th one day international century - as she led the six-time World Cup champions to a five-wicket victory against South Africa with 28 balls to spare at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Initially South Africa set a competitive score of 271-5 after losing the toss with Laura Wolvaardt hitting 90 runs off 134 balls for the Proteas.

She put up an opening partnership of 88 alongside Lizelle Lee, who scored 36, before Australia’s Alana King trapped Lee leg before wicket (lbw).

Annabel Sutherland got Lara Goodall’s wicket for just 15 runs in the 28th over.

Her replacement was skipper Suné Luus and she combined with Wolvaardt to take South Africa from 118 for 2 to 209 for 2.

Wolvaardt was dismissed in the 43rd over and Luss was forced to leave the crease in the next over having made 52 from 51 deliveries.

Mignon du Preez added another 14 runs, but Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon were the starring pair South Africans at the death.

Kapp scored 30 from 21 and Tryon made 17 from nine to ensure South Africa had a total they could potentially defend.

This was before Lanning put on a show once Australia's reply stood at 14-1.

The wicket to fall was Alyssa Healy, who scored five after she was caught by Trisha Chetty off the bowling of Shabnim Ismail in the third over.

Despite losing Rachael Haynes for 17 in the 11th, Lanning steered a 60-run partnership with Beth Mooney before the Australian captain’s teammate was run out by Tumi Sekhukhune.

Mooney impressively scored 21 runs from 23 balls.

In fact, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner and finally Annabel Sutherland made use of their time at the crease by scoring efficiently.

McGrath hit 32 from 35 balls, Gardner 22 from 26 deliveries and Sutherland almost went for a run a ball with 22 from 23 balls as Australia comfortably reached their target.

The most impressive bowlers in South Africa’s first loss of the tournament were Ismail and Tyron, who had figures of 2-33 and 2-44, respectively.

India’s 110 run thrashing of Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton was led by batter Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Sneh Rana.

India’s decision to bat first at the toss proved to be decisive as they set their opponents a target of 230.

While Smriti Mandhana and Shafall Verma combined for an opening partnership of 74, Bangladesh remarkably dug their heels in to pull themselves back into the game.

Mandhana was dismissed for 30 by Nahida Akter on the final ball of the 15th over and Verma was stumped for 42 after attempting to hit the ball out the park,

Skipper Mithali Raj arrived but she was sent straight back to the dugout by Fahima Khatun with the very next ball.

Suddenly India was reduced to 74-3 and it did not get better when Harmanpreet Kaur was run out by Fargana Hoque for 14 runs to leave India’s innings at 108-4 in the 28th over.

To repair the innings, number three Bhatia scored 50 and Richa Ghosh added 26.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh optimism grew once Ghosh was dismissed in the 39th over by Akter and Ritu Moni got Bhatia’s wicket four overs later.

Pooja Vastrakar and Rana partnered to hit 48 off 38 balls to end the innings on 229 for 7.

Bangladesh’s reply was calamitous when they lost half their wickets for 35 runs by the 18th over.

Spinner Rajeshwari Gaywakwad dismissed Sharmin Akhter for five runs and Vastrakar, who failed to get off the mark, was trapped lbw by Hoque.

Rana took the wickets of Bangladeshi captain Nigar Sultana for three runs and Rumana Ahmed for two runs while Poonam Yadav got Murshida Khatun for 19.

Lata Mondall and Salma Khatun provided some resistance with a 40-run partnership to elevate their team to 75-5, but Jhulan Goswami eventually broke it by taking Khatun’s wicket.

Vastrakar got Mondall before Rana snapped up Fahima Khatun and Akter.

Goswami bowled Moni to get Bangladesh all out for 119 after only 40.3 overs.

India’s win rose them to third in the standings.

Tomorrow is a rest day before action resumes on Thursday (March 24) when defending champions England play Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and South Africa return to action against the West Indies in Wellington.