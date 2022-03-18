West Indies edge Bangladesh by four runs in Women's Cricket World Cup thriller

The West Indies squeezed past Bangladesh in dramatic circumstances to earn a third win of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The West Indies won by four runs, with Bangladesh's last-wicket pair Fariha Trisna and Nahida Akter coming agonisingly close to pulling off a famous upset at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

The match's dramatic ending was also overshadowed by a health scare for West Indies quick Shamilia Connell, who collapsed during the 47th over and required medical attention on the field.

Connell was helped into an ambulance, and Cricket West Indies is yet to offer an update on her condition.

Bangladesh needed 13 runs off 19 balls at that stage, with only one wicket remaining.

Akter, playing a patient innings, got Bangladesh within four runs of the West Indian first-innings total of 140, but Trisna was bowled by Stafanie Taylor in the final over.

Captain Taylor finished with three wickets for 29 runs, impressive figures but eclipsed by Hayley Matthews' 4-15.

Akter was left stranded on 25 runs off 64 deliveries - no Bangladesh batter scored more.

Wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle hit 53 from 107 balls in the West Indian innings, which helped them recover from 70-7 to what proved to be a winning total of 140.

Victory sends the West Indies third in the standings, with six points after five games.

With a match versus winless Pakistan one of the two remaining in the group stage, the West Indies are positioned well to reach the semi-finals.

Bangladesh remain seventh, on two points from four games.

Australia, who have four wins from four, face fourth-placed India tomorrow.