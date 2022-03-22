Hosts Sweden will begin as favourites to win the 2022 Women’s Bandy World Championship with Russia excluded due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden and Russia have met in all 10 World Championship finals to date.

Sweden triumphed on nine occasions, with Russia’s sole victory coming in 2014.

The Federation of International Bandy (FIB), led by Russian Boris Skrynnik, confirmed earlier this month that Russia would not participate in the upcoming World Championships.

The decision was taken after the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations following the invasion of Ukraine, although the FIB did not mention the conflict in its statement.

Eight teams will feature at the World Championships, which have been split into Pool A and Pool B events.

Norway, Finland and the United States will seek to challenge Sweden for the world title in Pool A.

Hosts Sweden will start as favourites for the Women's Bandy World Championship

Three rounds of group matches will take place at the Eriksson Arena in Åby, beginning tomorrow.

The semi-finals will be held on March 26, with medal matches the following day.

Four teams will compete for the Pool B title.

Estonia, Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland will contest the Pool B event.

Ukraine had been due to compete at the World Championships, but will be absent due to the ongoing conflict.

The World Championships had initially been scheduled to take place in January at the new Gubbängen Skate and Bandy Arena.

The event was delayed at the start of January, with the Eriksson Arena later confirmed as the new venue.