Softball Association of Malaysia aims to expand Baseball5 in schools

The Softball Association of Malaysia (SAM) hosted a preliminary Baseball5 clinic and training in Pulau Pinang led by SAM secretary general Willeam Mah Choon How, along with Cheong Ho Yeen and Winson Low Wui Yong.

The five-on-five version of baseball/softball is a relevant part of SAM's 2022-2026 development plan, which centres on a vision of having the game played by everyone and everywhere in preparation for the discipline appearing at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

"We are in the process of starting Baseball5 at the grassroots level, introducing primary school students to the game," said Willeam Mah Choon How.

"We want to make Baseball5 accessible to all.

"Baseball5 is inclusive, and you can play it everywhere.

"It's open to everyone in Malaysia, ranging from 10 to 70 years of age."

Baseball5 Malaysia is a sub-division of SAM and a total of thirty players participated in the Pulau Pinang event.

Baseball5 will return to Pulau Pinang on March 23 and 24 to provide a softball coaching clinic.

Perak will host a clinic on March 19, while Kuantan and Pahang will host another clinic and training on March 26 and 27.

Terengganu aims to host more clinics in April, both Malaka and Klang Valley in May.

Additionally, SAM plans to host a Baseball5 coaching course in Klang Valley from May 21 to 22.

Baseball5 is a pitcher-free discipline which requires only a rubber ball to play and no bat, so is designed to bring baseball to previously inaccessible areas.

Any playing surface can be used and hitting is done by hand.

As well as Dakar 2026, it will also be played at the 2023 African Beach Games in Tunisia.