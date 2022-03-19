Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has attended a presentation on the upcoming construction of infrastructure for the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

Athletes, delegations, coaches and spectators from across Asia are due to descent of capital Tashkent for the event.

An "Olympic town" designed by British engineering company Arup is set to be built in the district of Yashnabad and will be a focal point for the Asian Youth Games.

According to the plan, a showpiece Olympic Stadium will be constructed in the middle of the town.

Indoor sports complexes, a water sports palace, training areas and a rowing canal will surround the Olympic Stadium.

The town will also act as a training base for the Institute of Higher Sportsmanship, National Federations and other Uzbek institutions in the field of sports.

A residence hall, museum, green walking area and economic and administrative facilities will also be built.

Venues will be build to Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and International Federation specifications, it is promised.

During an OCA Executive Board back in 2019, the OCA's honorary life vice-president Wei Jizhong said that Tashkent already has the sports facilities required to host the Asian Youth Games without the need to construct new venues - yet new facilities are on the way

"We spent two days in Tashkent and we visited 21 places including sports facilities," Wei said.

"Our conclusion is that Tashkent is ready with the existing city infrastructure and sports facilities to host the Asian Youth Games."

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to calculate the amount of work and financial resources required annually, then to compose a plan and announce a tender for construction.

The head of state also emphasised the importance of planting ornamental trees on waysides at an earlier meeting on the implementation of the national project called Yashil Zamin, which translates to "Green Earth".

As a result, 21 streets in Tashkent were selected for tree-planting, including the Small Ring Road, Mustakillik, Navoi, Islam Karimov, Afrosiab, Shakhrisabz, Oybek and Babur.