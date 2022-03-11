Britain withdraws from Chengdu 2021 citing COVID-19 and conflict in Ukraine

The British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has announced it will not send athletes to the Chengdu 2021 World University Summer Games, citing the war in Ukraine and ongoing concerns over COVID-19 protocols.

The organisation has said the International University Sports Federation (FISU) has not provided clarity over the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Games.

The BUCS says this is a "significant concern" and have called for FISU to show leadership.

Numerous International Federations have banned the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, following the invasion of Ukraine.

BUCS had called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be excluded from representing their nation last week.

Concerns over cyber security, COVID-19 protocols and the overall quality of the experience at Chengdu 2021 have also been raised by BUCS.

The organisation has said the organising committee has helped over the cost of individual athletes participating, but it remains a barrier.

"We deeply regret that we are not able to support a delegation," said Vince Mayne, BUCS chief executive.

"We encourage FISU to show leadership during this difficult time and provide clarity on the inclusion of Russian and Belarussian athletes.

"We also ask for the Chengdu Organising Committee to continue to review their Games' protocols which could help address some of the operational challenges.

"Should the situation change significantly in the coming weeks, we are open to reviewing the viability of us attending the games.

"We recognise the opportunities that performing on the international stage bring to our student athletes.

"As we look ahead to the future, we hope that we can work together with organising committees and NGBs to ensure international sport continues to thrive."

Britain becomes the third nation to withdraw from Chengdu 2021, following Canada and New Zealand.

Canada's university sports organisation U SPORTS said it had pulled out its delegation from Chengdu 2021 over health and safety concerns surrounding the event.

New Zealand decided last month not to participate considering the risks involved and international travel requirements.

Chengdu was originally scheduled to stage the World University Games last August before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 concerns have persisted in the build-up to the event, which is scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7.