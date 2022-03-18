Paralympic gold medallists John Boie of the United States and Germany's Annegret Brießmann highlight the eight-strong International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Players' Commission.

The inaugural panel will also be made up of Japanese Paralympian Hiroaki Kozai and South African 3x3 international Michelle Moganedi.

They will join the four players who originally made up the IWBF Athlete Steering Committee - Australian Ella Sabljak, Terry Bywater of Britain, Egypt's Alhassan Sedky and Canadian Erica Gavel.

The IWBF Players' Commission created with the aim of giving players a platform and voice in the governance of wheelchair basketball.

However, the announcement of its composition was delayed by a struggle to assemble a line-up which satisfied gender and geographic representation criteria.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all eight players who have been appointed onto the IWBF Players' Commission," said IWBF President Ulf Mehrens.

John Boie, with ball, and Hiroaki Kozai, number 55, have been elected to the IWBF Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

"They have put themselves forward to be part of this very important step in the history of IWBF.

"We are extremely pleased to have equal representation giving us different insights and perspectives of the global landscape, as we try to create continuous and meaningful engagement with the players in the IWBF structures and governance.

"We would also like to reiterate our thanks to those who registered to vote and for their interest in the IWBF Players' Commission."

The election process was opened in November 2021 and in January 2022 the IWBF Executive Council decided to appoint the four new candidates by acclamation.

The composition of the commission is equal across all four IWBF zones - Africa, Americas, Asia-Oceania and Europe - with one male and one female player per zone and no more than one representative per country.

Boie won gold at Tokyo 2020 with the US men's team while Brießmann's title came at London 2012 before a silver at Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Kozai was an instrumental part of the Japanese men's side that won silver at Tokyo 2020, while Moganedi led her country to gold at the IWBF Africa 3x3 Commonwealth Games Qualifier last year.