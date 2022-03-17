Swiss Aquatics has said it will pull out of this year’s International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships if athletes from Russia and Belarus compete in Hungarian capital Budapest.

The national governing body has claimed the "safety nor the fairness" of athletes can be "guaranteed" at the FINA’s flagship event amid concerns over the participation of Russian and Belarusian competitors.

Budapest is due to stage the World Championship from June 18 to July 3, but Swiss Aquatics has threatened to withdraw its athletes.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aided by Belarus, the FINA confirmed that no Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete under their countries' name or national flag but can be accepted as neutrals.

While the European Swimming League is refusing to invite athletes from the two nations, FINA has opted against a blanket ban by offering the neutral status.

However, the FINA Bureau has claimed that it has a legally robust option to exclude them "if their attendance threatens the safety and wellbeing of athletes or places the conduct of competition at risk".

Swiss Aquatics said the "contradictory positioning" of LEN and FINA in response to the Ukraine invasion has led them to consider withdrawing the World Championships.

"After a detailed discussion in the central board, Swiss Aquatics came to the conclusion that it is not appropriate to attend the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest if athletes from Russia or Belarus under their nationality or under a neutral flag from the FINA participate," a statement from Swiss Aquatics read.

"Swiss Aquatics is unreservedly committed to safe, fair and doping-free sport.

"From the point of view of Swiss Aquatics, given the circumstances, neither the safety nor the fairness for the participating athletes at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest can be guaranteed, if athletes from Russia or Belarus participate."

Swiss Aquatics is concerned about the prospect of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals at the World Championships ©Getty Images

FINA told insidethegames that the prospect of Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part as neutrals in the World Championships was under review.

"FINA has noted the position taken by the Swiss Aquatics Federation regarding the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest," the statement from FINA read.

"Athlete welfare is our number one priority, which is why the FINA Bureau recently passed a new bylaw that now provides FINA with the power to review the participation of athletes and officials at FINA events on a case-by-case basis in emergency situations, such as the current war in Ukraine.

"FINA will be reviewing the situation with regard to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 19th FINA World Championships."

Fukuoka in Japan had been due to stage the event this year but requested a postponement until July 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the decision, Budapest was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 World Championships which will includes swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo competitions.

Switzerland claimed two swimming medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Noè Ponti claiming men's 100 metres butterfly bronze and Jérémy Desplanches earning men's 200m individual medley bronze.