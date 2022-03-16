The Munich 2022 European Championships Board has decided to not allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials at their events.

The decision was taken after consulting with the nine participating federations.

The participating federations are European Athletics, Confédération Européenne de Volleyball, European Canoe Association, Union Européenne de Cyclisme, European Gymnastics, World Rowing, International Federation of Sport Climbing, European Table Tennis Union and Europe Triathlon.

"The Board agreed at its meeting in Munich on Tuesday 15 March that this would mean that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will not take part in the multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022," Munich 2022 Board chair Libor Varhaník said.

"Each of our sports has already confirmed that they are not inviting or allowing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in their events - in line with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and other international sports federations - and the Board, after checking its regulations, respects these individual decisions.

"We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and we reiterate that we all stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

"We believe it is inconceivable to have Russian and Belarusian teams participate in our event."

The Olympiapark in Munich is set to serve as the main venue for the European Championships ©Getty Images

The global sporting community had ostracised both the nations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC had also advised International Federations (IFs) to ban athletes and officials from the two countries as well as cancel or locate any events they were scheduled to host.

The Munich 2022 Local Organising Committee and European Championships Management (ECM) had earlier condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian sporting community and stand firmly behind the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and other international sports federations, who are advising sports event organisers not to invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions,” read a joint statement from Munich 2022 Local Organising Committee and ECM.

The European Championships is set to be the largest multi-sport event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympic Games.

The European Championships is Munich is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 21.