Swimming Australia has decided to pull out of the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Summer Games.

"Swimming Australia wishes to advise that it will no longer be sending a team to compete in the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, from June 26-July 7, 2022," a Swimming Australia statement read.

"Following the withdrawal of our Pan Pacific Partners USA Swimming and Swimming Canada, a decision has been made to seek alternative competition opportunities that best serve the development of our athletes.

"With this in mind, a team will now be selected at the Australian Swimming Championships in May to compete in the US National Championships in Irvine, California in July.

"Swimming Australia remains committed to both Australian and World University Sport and look forward to competing in the World Games again in the future."

It has been reported that star swimmer Emma McKeon will skip the World Championships to focus on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

It has also been reported that star swimmers Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers will not be competing at the World Championships in Budapest this summer, as they want to focus on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Last week, the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) said that it will not be sending athletes for Chengdu 2021 after New Zealand and Canada withdrew from the event.

Health and safety concerns with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic was cited by many as the reason to not participate.

Chengdu was originally scheduled to stage the World University Games last August before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 concerns have persisted in the build-up to the event.