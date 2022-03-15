New boccia World Cup events including one in Brazil, have been announced by The Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed).

In a release, BISFed announced that Rio de Janeiro will host a World Cup from April 25 to May 3.

"This event will replace the Montreal 2022 Boccia World Cup that was planned at the same time," the release added.

"We are also planning a third World Cup between October 26 to November 15 - specific dates and location for this are still to be decided."

Rio de Janeiro is set to host a World Cup from April 25 to May 3 ©worldboccia

BISFed also confirmed the hosting of an additional Intercontinental Challenger in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, from September 26 and October 1.

There will now be three World Cups – in Rio, Povoa de Varzim in Portugal (from July 4 to 11) and the to-be-confirmed edition.

The latter will be followed in the 2022 programme by the Youth Parapan American Games between November 11 and 20, at which boccia will feature, and the World Boccia Championships from December 3 to 14.