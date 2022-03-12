Britain's Charlotte Bankes put disappointment at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games behind her to seal the women's Crystal Globe at the International Ski Federation Snowboard Cross World Cup in Reiteralm, winning the latest leg in Austria.

Bankes was one of her nation's greatest hopes of a gold medal at the Games, but failed to make it past the quarter-finals.

With the finale in Veysonnaz still to come, she sealed the title by beating Italian Michela Moioli to the line, aided by a fifth-place finish for her closest challenger, Chloé Trespeuch from France.

Setting up for an exciting final, Trespeuch was first in front of the Briton in the quarter-finals, but was eliminated in the semi-finals after crashing out.

Bankes progressed with Canadian Audrey McManiman to the final, joined by Moioli and Austrian Pia Zerkhold who advanced from the other side of the bracket.

When it mattered, she took maximum points in front of Moioli and the bronze medallist McManiman, who made the World Cup podium for the first time in her career.

Zerkhold completed the big final.

Trespeuch hoped for a mistake from Bankes in the final, doing all she could to keep the race going into the last leg of the World Cup, but her win in the small final was not enough to take the title to Switzerland.

Lara Casanova of Switzerland, American Faye Gulini and Jana Fischer of Germany completed the small final.

Lorenzo Sommariva won the men's final today in Reiteralm ©Getty Images

Italian Lorenzo Sommariva led from start to finish in the men's final, winning the third World Cup race of his career.

He made it through to the big final behind Switzerland's Kalle Koblet who snuck past himself and Australian Adam Lambert in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, home favourite Jakob Dusek led Quentin Sodogas of France into the final.

Sommariva and Dusek were stuck in first and second in the final, winning the gold and silver medals respectively, who now sit fourth and third in the overall standings.

Dusek's second-place finish was enough to keep the title fight alive.

He is still a contender alongside leader Martin Nörl of Germany and Dusek's compatriot Alessandro Hämmerle.

Koblet took the bronze medal in front of the youngster Sodogas.

In the small final, Nörl kept his lead strong, holding a gap of 45 to Olympic champion Hämmerle who was eliminated in the quarter-finals to finish fifth today.

Cameron Bolton and Lambert of Australia were sixth and seventh, followed by Canadian Olympic silver medallist Éliot Grondin.



