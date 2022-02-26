Fanny Smith has been awarded the women's ski cross bronze medal for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, after the International Ski Federation (FIS) overturned her controversial yellow card in the final.

The Swiss athlete had crossed the finish line in third place at the Genting Snow Park, but was left aghast after being penalised for a clash with Daniela Maier, with the German being awarded the bronze instead following a 10-minute review by race judges.

Smith herself had appeared to be impeded by Canadian silver medallist Marielle Thompson prior to catching Maier, and lodged an appeal together with Swiss-Ski.

The FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski Appeals Commission has overturned the verdict of the jury at the venue, having met four times and reviewed video and written evidence.

It deemed that "the contact was the result of a sequence of actions which happened in unison", and that the "close proximity of the racers at that moment resulted in action that was neither intentional or avoidable".

It was found that Smith should instead have been handed an official warning as opposed to a yellow card, which would not have affected her finishing position.

Former world champion Smith welcomed the reversal of the decision, while expressing her sympathies for Maier.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith, second right, had been left furious at the decision to hand her a yellow card in the women's ski cross big final at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"Of course I'm relieved about this decision," she commented.

"Because I was always convinced that I hadn't made a mistake.

"At the same time, it hurts me for Daniela Maier, who is now suffering from the situation."

The decision remains subject to a further appeal.

After initially losing her place on the podium, Smith was heard asking "who is the fucking judge?"

Coach Ralph Pfäffli had described the decision as "complete nonsense" to SRF.

Maier was also puzzled by the verdict, describing the incident as "totally normal skiing".

World Cup leader Sandra Näslund of Sweden clinched ski cross gold in the women's event at Beijing 2022, with Thompson placing second.

The 29-year-old Smith is second in the Ski Cross World Cup after 10 legs, and also collected bronze at Pyeongchang 2018.

She triumphed at the World Championships in 2013, and collected silver at last year's event.