The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has received no update from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV over its apparent failure to translate part of Andrew Parsons' speech at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

A video from the Opening Ceremony on March 4 appeared to show a translation of the IPC President's speech halting midway through after the Brazilian official has insisted that the Olympic Truce "must be respected and observed not violated".

The IPC said last Saturday (March 5) that it had "asked for an official response from CCTV", but today a spokesperson told insidethegames that it had received "zero" update.

Parsons is set to speak again at tomorrow's Closing Ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium, which is nicknamed the Bird's Nest.

His speech at the Games' Opening Ceremony featured a passionate plea for "peace" in light of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"At the IPC we aspire to a better and more inclusive world, free from discrimination, free from hate, free from ignorance and free from conflict," Parsons said.

"Here in Beijing, Paralympic athletes from 46 different nations will compete with each other, not against each other.

"Through sport they will showcase the best of humanity and highlight the values that should underpin a peaceful and inclusive world.

"Paralympians know that an opponent does not have to be an enemy, and that united we can achieve more, much more."

The success of Ukrainian athletes has been one of the stories of Beijing 2022.

The country sits second in the medals table with 10 golds, 10 silvers and eight bronzes, despite uncertainty over whether they would be able to send a delegation.

At today's Beijing 2022 press conference, Parsons praised the Ukrainian team of 20 for their achievements at the Games.

Ukraine are second on the medals table at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, and IPC President Andrew Parsons praised them for "one of the most incredible displays of resilience" ©Getty Images

"Our movement came as a response after World War Two," he reflected.

"It was created in response to the conflict and to include injured military personnel to society via sport.

"Sport at that time was a vehicle to include these people into society.

"What being here means for the Ukrainians, I think it means a lot.

"To compete here at such a high level knowing their family and nation is under attack is just incredible.

"It’s one of the most incredible displays of resilience I’ve ever seen in my life, in or outside of sport.

"I can only express my admiration.

"I’m not sure I could do the same as they are doing here.

"But because they have the heart of an athlete, the heart of a Paralympian, they’re able to do this."

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from the Winter Paralympics in response to the invasion of Ukraine, after the IPC U-turned on its original decision to allow them to compete under a neutral banner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

China's Foreign Ministry has denied a New York Times report claiming it had asked Russia to delay its invasion until after the Games, branding it as "despicable".