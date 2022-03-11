Bernd Neuendorf has been elected German Football Association (DFB) President after a comfortable victory over rival candidate Peter Peters at the organisation’s general meeting in Bonn.

Neuendorf received 193 of the votes to Peters’ 50.

The 60-year-old succeeds Fritz Keller, who resigned last year after likening first vice-president Rainer Koch to Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

Freisler took part in the 1942 Wannsee Conference, where implementation of the "final solution" - the plan to exterminate German Jews - was discussed.

He was also President of the People's Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime.

Keller apologised for the remark when resigning from his post, while claiming the organisation needed to enhance its credibility and integrity, as well as professionalising its structures.

Neuendorf vowed to modernise the organisation following his election victory, claiming it will become younger and more accessible to women.

"My conviction is that football, both at grassroots and elite levels, only functions when we come together to consider what is best," said Neuendorf.

"We need to change the culture at the DFB and around football in general.

"We need more trusting cooperation without so much background noise.

"And above all, the DFB is a football association.

"Let's put football front and centre once more.

"A part of that is also that we take the opportunities presented to us by EURO 2024 and our application to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027."

Neuendorf added: "We will be keeping a particular eye on youth and children’s football.

"That is of utmost concern for me.

"Football also has a social responsibility, a duty toward our society.

"In the future we have to make it clear that we are taking that duty seriously again.

"We have to represent football in a way that people can believe in and we are going to make the DFB younger, more modern and more accessible for women."

Neuendorf has a background in journalism and politics, having served as head editor for the Mitteldeutschen Zeitung from 2001 to 2003.

He served as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) party’s media representative for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, before serving as head of the SPD in the region from 2007 until October 2012.

Neuendorf then became secretary of state for the ministry of families, children, youth, culture and sport in North Rhine-Westphalia.

He was elected as Middle Rhine Football Association President in 2019, with the role seeing him join the DFB Board.

The DFB says the role of the President has been changed since Keller, with Neuendorf claimed to have "greater scope to implement general guidelines."

Neuendorf will be authorised to take part in meetings of all DFB committees and their subsidiaries, examining documents related to the meetings and requesting further information.

Koch, who had served as Interim President since Keller’s departure, was voted out as a vice-president.

Silke Sinning overcame Koch by 163 votes to 68.

The DFB has endured a series of scandals in recent years.

Reinhard Grindel stepped down as DFB President in 2019, amid allegations of undeclared earnings and the acceptance of a watch as a gift.

Grindel's predecessor, Wolfgang Niersbach had been forced to stand aside in November 2015.

This was due to bribery allegations surrounding Germany's bid to host the World Cup in 2006.