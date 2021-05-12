Embattled German Football Association (DFB) President Fritz Keller has offered to resign after sparking widespread criticism when he compared first vice-president Rainer Koch to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

The DFB confirmed in a statement that Keller had "declared his principal readiness to step down from his position as President after the end of the process at the DFB Sports Court on Monday (May 17)".

DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius is also set to leave the troubled Federation.

The heads of the country’s regional and state Football Associations had urged Keller to quit in response to his "completely unacceptable" remark made at a Board meeting.

A secret ballot was held at an Extraordinary Meeting last week, where a vote of no-confidence in Keller’s leadership was tabled.

Freisler took part in the 1942 Wannsee Conference, where implementation of the "final solution" - the plan to exterminate German Jews - was discussed.

He was also President of the People's Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime.

The DFB said Koch and fellow first vice-president Peter Peters would lead the organisation once Keller has officially resigned and until the next DFB general meeting in early 2022.

Koch will not stand for re-election for his position during that meeting, the DFB added.

At an extraordinary meeting of the DFB presidential board on 11 May 2021, the association decided on action regarding the ongoing leadership crisis and set the course for a restructuring of the DFB ➡️ https://t.co/Fq1Q3JIDov pic.twitter.com/lWYpmze4ac — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 11, 2021

The scandal marks the latest crisis to have engulfed the DFB in recent years.

Keller replaced Reinhard Grindel as head of the organisation in September 2019.

Grindel, who was also vice-president at UEFA and a member of the ruling FIFA Council, stepped down amid allegations of undeclared earnings and the acceptance of a watch as a gift.

Last October, prosecutors raided the DFB offices and the private residences of six unnamed officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion.

The six former or current executives were accused of committing tax evasion worth €7.4 million (£6.7 million/$8.7 million).

At the time of the raid, senior public prosecutor Nadja Niesen said the DFB was suspected of "knowingly" falsely classifying revenue to reduce the amount of tax it pays.

Last year also saw the 2006 FIFA World Cup fraud trial of three officials from DFB - ex-President Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst Schmidt - collapse.

The officials, along with ex-FIFA general secretary Urs Linsi, were charged with fraud in relation to a CHF10 million (£7.8 million/$11 million/€9.1 million) payment.

Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, who led Germany's bid for the 2006 World Cup and was chairman of the Organising Committee, was under investigation but never charged owing to his health, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused misled the DFB over the payment, alleging it was used to help bribe members of FIFA's Executive Committee - which has since been rebranded as the Council - who had a vote to decide the host of the 2006 World Cup.

Those involved in the trial escaped any verdict after the statute of limitations passed.