The 2021 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, scheduled for October 10 to 12 in Vila Real de Santo Antonio in Portugal, have been cancelled due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

The rules meant that the attendance of each nation which wished to compete in Portugal could not be guaranteed.

Coupled with the disappointing number of entries, organisers felt it was best to call off the event.

"Despite our best efforts and work with the local authorities in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, we have made the difficult decision to finally cancel the 2021 World Games," IWAS President Rudi Van Den Abbeele said.

"We have all worked so hard to try to put on the Games this year, against a challenging and uncertain backdrop.

"Every time we have experienced a set-back, we have re-grouped and found a way to continue with our plans so that the athletes can have the chance to return to the international stage.

Athletics was one of three sports on the 2021 IWAS World Games programme ©Getty Images

"But it is not to be this year.

"We will now push even harder to make the upcoming editions even better than before.

"At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics we have seen many athletes who have competed at the World Games win medals and make history.

"We will ensure that future generations have the chance to do the same."

The IWAS World Games were previously held in Vila Real de Santo Antonio in 2017.

Athletics, powerlifting and cerebral palsy football were on the Games' programme this year.

The 2020 edition, scheduled for Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand, was also cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.