Wu Zhongwei and Sun Qi continued China's Para snowboard success at their home Winter Paralympics, triumphing in the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 and SB-LL2 respectively.

The host nation, whose only previous medal at the Games was a wheelchair curling gold at Pyeongchang 2018, also won two silver and two bronze banked slalom medals at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

After taking bronze in the men's snowboard cross SB-LL1, Wu upgraded to gold, leading after the first run thanks to his time of 1min 11.92sec.

He was already assured of gold by the time he began his second run, with second-placed Chris Vos of The Netherlands only able to improve his time by 0.02 to 1:12.06.

Wu then clocked 1:10.85 to add the crowning touch.

Canada's Tyler Turner dominated Monday's (March 7) snowboard cross event, and a 1:12.84 effort on his second run propelled him from sixth into the bronze medal position at the expense of the United States' world and Paralympic champion Noah Elliott.

Sun clinched gold by 0.25 over Finland's snowboard cross gold medallist Matti Suur-Hamari.

Sun Qi of China triumphed in the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 ©Getty Images

His best time was the 1:09.73 on the first run, and his win was guaranteed after Suur-Hamari failed to improve on his 1:09.98 attempt.

Britain's Ollie Hall clocked 1:10.45, also on his first run, to take bronze ahead of compatriot Owen Pick and Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallist Evan Strong.

World champion Zach Miller of the US placed 15th from the field of 25.

France's Maxime Montaggioni denied a repeat of the snowboard cross Chinese one-two-three in the men's SB-UL class.

Ji Lijia was on course for a second gold of the Games with his 1:09.86 first run, which was 0.01 quicker than the world champion Montaggioni's.

However, the Frenchman notched a superb 1:08.41 on his second to take the Paralympic title, with Ji having to settle for silver.

A marked improvement from snowboard cross bronze medallist Zhu Yonggang allowed him to place third again in the banked slalom.

Zhu was the lowest-ranked athlete after his 1:34.54 first run, but climbed onto the podium with a 1:10.14 on his second, edging out compatriot Wang Pengyao.

The United States' Brenna Huckaby delivered a stunning second run to move into the women's banked slalom SB-LL2 gold medal position ©Getty Images

In the women's banked slalom SB-LL2, American Brenna Huckaby came out on top in a thrilling climax.

Huckaby earned snowboard cross and banked slalom gold in the SB-LL1 class at Pyeongchang 2018, but with that category dropped for Beijing 2022, she and France's Cécile Hernandez had to win a court battle to be allowed to compete at the Games.

She was second to China's Hu Nianjia after the first run with a time of 1:18.13, but faced missing out on a medal following the displays of the leader and fellow home favourites Geng Yanhong and Li Tiantian.

However, she then delivered a 1:17.28 second run to move to the gold medal position.

Hu was almost a second slower on her second attempt of 1:19.02, and finished fourth.

Geng rose from sixth to second with her run of 1:17.38, while Li took bronze in 1:17.46.

China have now won 14 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals at Beijing 2022.