Local authorities in Marseille have abandoned the idea of building of a 5,000-seat grandstand for the Paris 2024 Olympic sailing events, citing security concerns.

The construction of the stand on the Corniche was part of the plans laid out by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, but those at City Hall have rejected the idea, the local newspaper, La Provence, reported.

Samia Ghali, Deputy Mayor in charge of major infrastructure, expressed her "doubts" over the security question.

She added that the risk of an attack would be too great, given that the proposed stand would cover traffic lanes and that vehicles would pass underneath it.

The report added that the new municipality found the project complex and expensive.

An agreement on the financing for development of the 2024 Olympic sailing venue in Marseille is due to be signed later this month Nicolas Ferrand, managing director of Solideo, the public body charged with overseeing insfrastructural Games projects, announced last month.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the site of the Paris 2024 sailing events at the "Marina Olympique" nautical base in Marseille - which will not now have a grandstand ©Getty Images

Ferrand admitted Games construction costs have increased above inflation projections.

He told a National Assembly working group that he was hopeful the funding protocol would be signed on March 22, when Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet is due to visit Marseille.

As reported by L'Équipe, Ferrand told the national politicians that city authorities were liaising with departmental and regional leaders to determine where responsibilities lay for funding.

The project's estimated total cost is €41 million (£34 million/$46.5 million), according to Ferrand and L'Équipe, with Solideo committing to supplying €25 million (£21 million/$28.5 million).

Marseille itself contributed €20 million (£16.5 million/$22.5 million) of that Solideo sum, with the French state offering just €5 million (£4 million/$5.5 million).