World Sailing has announced four appointments to technical posts for the sailing competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Turkey’s Pinar Coskuner Genç has been appointed as principal race officer for the event.

Genç was a member of the Tokyo 2020 race management team and currently chairs World Sailing's Regions and Development Committee.

As part of his role as principle race officer, Genç will lead a team of course representatives who are responsible for organising racing at each Olympic event.

Brazilian Ricardo Navarro has been appointed as a technical delegate, the first time he has taken this role at an Olympic Games.

Navarro is currently chair of World Sailing’s Race Officials Committee and was field of play manager at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Spain’s Ana Sanchez Del Campo Ferrer has been named chair of the international jury for Paris 2024, a role that ensures the racing rules of sailing are applied throughout, to ensure a fair competition.

Finally, Belgian Jurgen Cluytmans has been appointed as chair of the Technical Committee, which is responsible for ensuring boats comply with class-specific rules.

Cluytmans served as a Technical Committee vice-chair at Tokyo 2020 and will chair a panel of international measurers in Paris, each of whom have expertise in relation to equipment used at the Olympics.

The Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille is scheduled to host sailing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to make the opening series of appointments to key roles for the Paris 2024 Olympic sailing competition," World Sailing President Quanhai Li said.

"All four delegates have demonstrated their knowledge, integrity and commitment to ensuring sailing at the Olympic Games will be a fair and even competition for all athletes.

"This will be the first Olympic Games where two of the three chief roles in the sailing event will be female appointees.

"World Sailing has made gender equity a priority and to achieve this goal for Paris 2024 is a huge step forward for the sport."

World Sailing chief executive David Graham added: "The Games are just over two years away and it is absolutely vital that we assemble the correct team to adjudicate the 10 sailing events.

"This is the first stage of that process and further appointments will be made in conjunction with the French Sailing Federation to recruit the national race officials required.

"These appointments will reflect the sport’s global reach and our target for gender equality as we continue preparations to deliver an exceptional sailing competition in 2024."

Sailing competition at Paris 2024 is due to take place at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille, with the Paris 2024 Games due to run from July 26 to August 11.