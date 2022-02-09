Masure to leave Paris 2024, with key commercial role to be split into two

Marlène Masure is set to leave her position as director of partnership and business development on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee to pursue "a new professional opportunity", with two internal appointments made to cover her role.

The former vice-president of marketing at the Walt Disney Company in France had succeeded Frédéric Longuépée in April 2019.

She is due to leave the Organising Committee in March.

Masure's director of partnership and business development post has now been split, with Paris 2024 making two internal appointments to replace her.

François Xavier Bonnaillie will be responsible for partnerships as senior director of partnerships and licensing, while Damien Rajot will oversee ticketing and hospitality as senior director of on-site business operations and viewer experience.

Bonnaillie joined Paris 2024 in 2019 and was director of commercial affairs, while Rajot arrived a year later and had been director of commercial operations.

Paris is set to become the second city to stage the Olympic Games for a third time in 2024 ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 thanked Masure for her work with the Organising Committee, claiming that she had helped to secure two-thirds of its targeted €1.1 billion (£930 million/$1.26 billion) in sponsorship revenue and "built momentum around licensed products, ticketing and hospitality".

French publication L'Équipe reported that a fifth premium partner for the Games is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Groupe BPCE, EDF, Orange and Sanofi are currently part of the highest tier of domestic sponsorship.

A total of €1.165 billion (£980 million/$1.330 billion) in revenue is expected from ticketing and hospitality, with the International Olympic Committee providing more than €1.2 billion (£1 billion/$1.4 billion).

Paris is set to become the second city to hold the Olympics for a third time from July 26 to August 11 in 2024, 100 years on from when it last staged the Games.