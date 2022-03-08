Players make it through to final qualification round of Singapore Smash

The second round of qualification at the Singapore Smash started today at the Singapore Sports Hub, putting players just one more match away from the main draw of the men's and women's singles.

Lubomir Pistej of Slovakia progressed with a dominant 11-4, 11-1, 11-8 win over Takuya Jin of Japan in the men's singles; while Jin's compatriot Shunsuke Togami was equally strong, beating Beh Kun Ting of Singapore 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

Nima Alamian of Iran beat Joao Monteiro of Portugal 12-10, 11-5, 11-2.

Belgian Martin Allegro won 11-3, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8 over Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan, and Chinese player Xiang Peng came from behind to beat Denmark's Anders Lind 10-12, 12-10, 11-5, 11-3.

Harmeet Desai of India did the same by beating Puerto Rico's Brian Afanador 3-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-5.

After a big first game, Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea overcame Hungarian Adam Szudi 13-15, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

Joao Geraldo from Portugal took five games to defeat Mexican Marcos Madrid 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8; while Chinese Taipei's Chen Chien-An won 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 8-11, 11-8 over Frane Kojic of Croatia.

Benedek Olah of Finland is also through having won a decisive final game against Brazilian Eric Jouti 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-5.

Adina Diaconu of Romania was one of the women's winners into the third qualification round ©Getty Images

Ten qualifying matches took place in the women's singles too, with Romanian Adina Diaconu having one of the most one-sided victories, beating Egyptian Yousra Helmy 11-4. 11-9, 11-7.

Luxembourg's Sarah de Nutte won 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 over Irina Ciobanu of Romania and Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu is through after beating Serbian Andrea Todorovic 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.

Yuan Wan of Germany won 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 against Singapore's Zhang Wanling and Turkey's Sibel Altinkaya has advanced by beating Greece's Aikaterini Toliou 14-12, 11-7, 11-4.

Kuai Man of China won 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 over Ser Lin Qian of Singapore, while Croatian Mateja Jeger came from a game down to win 5-11, 11-7, 11-4, 12-10 over Paulina Vega of Chile.

Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei traded games with Swiss player Rachel Moret to progress by a score of 11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7; and Christina Kallberg of Sweden won 9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.

Finally in an all-Indian affair, Sutirtha Mukherjee won in five games 12-10, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 against Sreeja Akula.