World Table Tennis' (WTT) first Grand Smash got underway today, with the first round of qualifying in the men's and women's singles starting at the Singapore Smash at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Six women's and 10 men's matches were completed in qualifying round one, which is to continue tomorrow morning.

Iran and Belgium both had two men's victors each.

Cedric Nuytinck had the easiest run into the next round with an 11-9, 11-2, 11-2 win over home player Lucas Tan while his Belgian compatriot Martin Allegro won 12-10, 13-11, 11-3 against Egyptian Khalid Assar.

Nima Alamian defeated Niagol Stoyanov of Italy 11-7. 11-6, 11-5 and was joined in qualifying round two by Iranian team-mate Amir Hossein Hodaei, who needed four games to beat Robin Devos from Belgium 11-8, 11-4, 1-11, 11-8.

One of the more one-sided victories of the day was that of Chinese Taipei's Chen Chien-An who won 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 over Alexandre Robinot of France.

Conversely, three matches went to a maximum five games in the men's singles.

Nina Alamian progressed to qualifying round two ©Getty Images

The first of these was Xiang Peng of China who won 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8 against Iran's Noshad Alamiyan, while Anders Lind of Denmark traded game wins with Frenchman Alexis Lebrun to progress 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8.

Manav Vikash Thakkar of India won 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9 against Canadian Jeremy Hazin.

Ricardo Walther of Germany defeated South Korean Cho Seung-min 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 to go through and Andrea Landrieu of France progressed by beating Singapore's Andy Wong 9-11, 11-6 11-9, 11-5.

Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei needed a big third game to beat Sweden's Filippa Bergand in the women's singles 11-4, 11-6, 17-15 while Thailand's Jinnipa Sawettabut went through in straight games too beating Farah Abdel-Aziz of Egypt 11-7, 11-7, 12-10.

Winning in five games was Romania's Irina Ciobanu by a score of 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, 11-3 over Archana Girish Kamath of India as did Mateja Jeger of Croatia winning 11-13, 13-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7 against Italian Giorgia Piccolin.

Christina Kallberg of Sweden won 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4 over Pauline Chasselin of France and Sreeja Akula of India is through following an 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-2 victory over Lee Zion of South Korea.