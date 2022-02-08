Singapore to stage inaugural WTT Grand Smash with record prize money on offer

Singapore has been named as host of the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash, with the tournament set to feature the biggest prize pool ever for an officially sanctioned event in the sport.

The Singapore Sports Hub is set to host main-draw competition from March 11 to 20, with 64 players competing in both singles events, 24 pairs in the men's and women's doubles and 16 pairs in the mixed doubles.

Qualifying for the men's and women's singles is scheduled for March 7 to 9.

A total of $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.75 million) in prize money is due to be available at the Grand Smash in Singapore, with men's and women's singles champions both in line to win $100,000 (£74,000/€88,000).

Branding for the Singapore Smash includes landmarks from the city-state's iconic skyline.

Singapore staged the WTT Cup Finals in December last year, in the second tier of WTT events behind Grand Smashes.

Matt Pound, WTT managing director, believes Singapore has proved itself a worthy host.

"WTT is really coming to life this year," Pound said.

"Grand Smashes are our most prestigious events.

"Winning one will become the dream of all table tennis players, and we are excited to see who will be crowned our first-ever Smash champions.

"We are grateful for the support of Sport Singapore.

"Following the success of WTT Cup Finals last December, it proved to be the perfect inaugural host, and we are looking forward to delivering another world-class event."

Grand Smash competitions form the top tier of WTT's pyramid system, and have been likened to Grand Slams in tennis.

They had been due to launch in 2021, before being pushed back to this year.

Up to 2,000 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world ranking points are on offer for champions at the Grand Slam, the same amount as the Olympic Games and World Championships, while runners-up earn 1,400 points.

Players who progress through the qualifying draw automatically earn 30 points.

WTT is the ITTF's commercial vehicle, which launched in 2020 after Deloitte and Withers were tasked with changing the way governing body runs its business.

Its launch has not been without controversy, with Grand Smashes' status as the offering as many ranking points as World Championships and the Olympics a particular bone of contention.