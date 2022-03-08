Olympic men's tennis gold medallist Alexander Zverev has been given a suspended suspension by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for "aggravated behaviour" after verbally abusing an umpire and smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair in Acapulco two weeks ago.

The German world number three was competing in the men's doubles with Brazilian Marcelo Melo against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara of Britain and Finland, respectively, when the incident took place at the Mexican Open.

He began to argue with the official Alessandro Germani during a decisive tie-break, believing a ball was incorrectly called out.

Glasspool then won the match with an ace, with the score finishing 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Zverev continued to abuse the umpire after the match after hitting the umpire's chair three times, narrowly missing the feet of Germani.

He hit the chair one more time after swearing at the official.

Following the incident, Zverev was kicked out of the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct and was unable to continue competing in the men's singles.

At the time, he was given on-site fines of $40,000 (£30,000/€37,000) for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Zverev also forfeited his accumulated prize money of $31,750 (£24,200/€29,100) from the men's singles and doubles competitions at the tournament as well as ATP ranking points from Acapulco.

Alex Zverev pictured in conversation with Miro Bratoev, who finalised the suspension against the German following the incident in Mexico ©Getty Images

ATP's senior vice-president of rules and competition, Miro Bratoev, finalised his review, recommending an eight-week suspension and an additional $25,000 (£19,000/€23,000) fine suspended.

The review stated that the German had committed aggravated behaviour under the player major offense section of ATP rules.

This means the sanction will be withheld providing he does not incur another code violation over a one-year probation period, ending on February 22 2023.

However, it will only count as a breach if he violates rules related to unsportsmanlike conduct "based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match" or verbal or physical abuse "of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site."

Zverev has until Friday (March 11) to appeal the decision made.

The 2020 US Open finalist is still under investigation by the ATP for domestic abuse claims.

The tennis body launched the probe 11 months after the allegations surfaced by Zverev's former partner Olga Sharypova.

She said some of the violence against her included the 24-year-old punching Sharypova and suffocating her with a pillow, leading to her attempting to kill herself.

The ATP was criticised for not being proactive with the allegations, but opened an investigation after it was claimed Zverev behaved violently towards his partner at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai in 2019.