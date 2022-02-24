Zverev thrown out of Mexican Open after breaking racquet against umpire's chair

Germany's Alexander Zverev has been kicked out of the Mexican Open by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) after smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair following defeat in Acapulco.

The world number three argued with the official during the decisive tie-break as he and Brazil's Marcelo Melo lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara of Britain and Finland, respectively, in the men's doubles tournament.

Zverev believed a ball was incorrectly called out during a tie-break and began shouting at the umpire Alessandro Germani, with the crowd taking Germani's side.

Glasspool then wrapped up the match with an ace on the following point.

Zverev hit the chair with his racquet three times, continued to berate the umpire and took another swing as he moved to climb down from the seat.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," an ATP statement read.

The 24-year-old later apologised, calling his behaviour "unacceptable", and claimed that he had privately apologised to the umpire.

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

"As you know, I leave everything on the court," Zverev wrote on social media.

"Yesterday, I left too much.

"I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again."

Earlier on the same day, Zverev was in action in a singles match against the United States' Jenson Brooksby which set a new record for the latest ever finish to a tennis match as play concluded at 4.55am local time.

The previous latest finish was 4.34am when Lleyton Hewitt beat Marcos Baghdatis at the 2008 Australian Open.

Zverev's next scheduled singles opponent and compatriot Peter Gojowczyk has been given a walkover into the third round.

He now awaits a decision from the ATP on whether his prize money will be withheld and if he will face a fine.

The body will then decide if the behaviour constitutes a Player Major Offence.

If Zverev is found guilty under that code he would be subject to a heavy fine and even a possible suspension.

Zverev is also currently being investigated by the ATP over allegations that he was violent towards a former girlfriend, a claim which he repeatedly denies.