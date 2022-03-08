World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has been awarded an honorary doctorate in science from Dankook University in Yongin in recognition of his commitment to the global development of the sport.

Choue was presented with the honorary doctorate during a special ceremony and expressed his gratitude, with World Taekwondo's attempts to spread peace through sport claimed to aligned with Dankook University's values.

"It is a great honour to receive an honorary doctorate from Dankook University," Choue said.

"We will continue to work hard to promote world peace and create a more harmonious and sustainable world through taekwondo, an Olympic sport."

Choue became World Taekwondo President in 2004 and was re-elected for a fifth term last year.

The South Korean official has overseen a period of sustained growth for taekwondo, which has been a medal sport at each of the last six Summer Olympic Games.

Twenty countries, plus the Russian Olympic Committee team, won taekwondo medals at Tokyo 2020.

Chungwon Choue has been President of World Taekwondo since 2004 ©World Taekwondo

The creation of the World Taekwondo Peace Corps, which aimed to spread peace through the art of taekwondo regardless of gender, culture or religion in developing and developed countries, is among the measures Choue has taken while President.

Choue also established the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) in 2015.

The THF, of which Choue is chairman, encourages and helps refugees to gain not only physical fitness, but also self-belief by teaching them taekwondo and its values.

THF projects are running in countries including Jordan, Burundi, Djibouti, Nepal, Rwanda and Turkey.

Choue also founded the Taekwondo Cares scheme, which seeks to benefit reformatory inmates, orphans, recovering addicts, victims of national disasters and homeless children in developing countries.

Besides the sport's successful sixth consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games, it also made its Paralympic debut last year.

The Donkook University honorary doctorate is the 10th honorary doctorate Choue has received.