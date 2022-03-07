The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at this month’s World Mixed Martial Arts Championships 2021.

GAMMA has taken this decision following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the aid Belarus has provided in the process.

According to the United Nations, at least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 injured since Russia lunched their invasion 11 days ago.

The true figure of casualties is not yet known.

Over 1.5 million people have so far fled the country to neighbouring states and any attempt to set up humanitarian corridors from cities under attack from Russian shelling have made little progress.

"The ongoing and increasing violence in Ukraine stands in stark contrast to the values and beliefs of GAMMA," the International Federation said.

"With the GAMMA World Championships less than three weeks away, we have consulted our Members and taken the difficult decision to prohibit all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in Amsterdam.

GAMMA has said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “stands in stark contrast” to its values and beliefs ©Getty Images

"The decision is also in line with recent recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

"We have considered the impact that this will have on the athletes, and while it is a regrettable situation, it is a necessary measure given the situation in the Ukraine.

"The Russian and Belarusian federations remain active members of GAMMA with the ban on athletes to be reviewed in advance of future GAMMA events."

The International Federation is yet to announce future GAMMA events beyond the World Mixed Martial Arts Championships set to be held from March 23 to 27 in Amsterdam.

Other sporting organisations to ban Russia and Belarus from competitions include the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the International Golf Federation and the World Curling Federation.

The IPC expelled the two countries from the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games after originally allowing them to compete as neutrals under the Paralympic flag.

The GAMMA World Championships, initially scheduled to be held in Berlin from December 7 to 11 last year, was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.