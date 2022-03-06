The United States have progressed to the semi-finals of the Para ice Hockey at Beijing 2022.

Following their statement win against rivals Canada, the US beat Pyeongchang 2018 bronze medallists South Korea 9-1.

The rout began in the first period with Jack Wallace’s double putting the US 2-0 up within nine minutes.

Joshua Misiewicz added to the score soon after before Roybal Brody got amongst the goal scorers.

Wallace completed his hattrick with just over a minute until the break.

The US continued their domination through braces from Malik Jones and all-time US Paralympic point scorer Declan Farmer in the second period.

Seung Hwan Jung scored a consolation goal in the final part of the match to make the score 9-1.

China, participating in their first Paralympic ice hockey event, progressed to the quarter-finals in style, defeating Czech Republic 5-2.

After a close first period that ended 0-0, China’s Yifeng Shen opened the floodgates just 11 seconds following the break.

💬 From dreaming big to making your dreams with @TeamUSA 🇺🇸 in Beijing.



Malik Jones made a statement for himself in first two international games scoring 3⃣ goals.#WinterParalympics | #ParaIceHockey | #Beijing2022 | @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/y3KEutUw6M — #ParaIceHockey (@paraicehockey) March 6, 2022

Zhanfu Zhu and Jujiang Wang then put a three-goal distance between China and the Czech.

Despite the Czech Republic calling a time-out to organise themselves following a disastrous period in the match, Jintao added a fourth to China’s lead.

No less than a minute later, there was a moment of hope for the Czech Republic as Alex Ohar turned in the puck to make the score 4-1.

Nevertheless, Hongguan Li restored China’s four-goal lead, dampening the Czech’s efforts of rescuing the match.

It seemed it was going to get worse for the Czech Republic when Jiri Raul gave away a penalty shot for tripping early into the final period, but Shen could not bury the opportunity.

Czech Zdenek Habl scored a consolation goal towards the end of the match to take the score to 5-2.

The final match of the day was a tense affair between Italy and Slovakia, with the Italians edging the encounter 2-1 after a penalty shoot-out.

Despite Italy having numerous chances, Slovakia’s David Korman made the breakthrough moment before the end of the second period.

Eventually, Gianluigi Rosa, who was responsible for nine of Italy’s 24 shots on goal, equalised to take the match to overtime.

Neither team could break down the other in the next five minutes and the match advanced to a penalty-shot shootout.

Italian goalkeeper Julian Kasslatter handed his side an early booster by saving Slovakia's Miroslav Stasak’s attempt.

Larch Nils capitalised to hand Italy a 1-0 lead after the first penalty spot shots.

Joppa Martin’s successful penalty and Eduard Lepacek’s save ensured Slovakia levelled the score line 1-1.

After Marian Ligda of Slovakia and Rosa were successful, Larch took another penalty spot to put pressure on Joppa.

The Slovakian this time could not score, meaning Italy won 3-2 in the penalty spot shoot-out and 2-1 overall.

Canada did not play today as they were expected to play the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

The International Paralympic Committee banned the RPC, alongside Belarus, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.