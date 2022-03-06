Germany’s Leon Vockensperger overcame Australian teenager Valentino Guseli in the men’s slopestyle event in Bakuriani to claim his first International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup win.

A superb first-run score of 81.00 points put 16-year-old Guseli in pole position at the Georgian venue only for his hopes of a shock maiden World Cup title to be dashed by Vockensperger.

Vockensperger sat in second position after posting 79.25 in the opening run before notching 84.75 in the next to clinch victory as Guseli could only manage 75.25.

Leon Guetl joined compatriot Vockensperger on the podium after producing scores of 74.25 and 77.00 to cement third spot.

It was Vockensperge’s first World Cup victory and only his second medal with his last coming in Laax in Switzerland last season where he bagged silver.

In the women’s event, Laurie Blouin topped a Canadian one-two as she secured her first World Cup success in more than two years.

Blouin rose to the top of the standings with a first-run score of 76.25.

Ending on a high in Bakuriani, where Laurie Blouin took the women’s win and Leon Vockensperger got his first career World Cup win…🙌



Top 3 W:

1 - Laurie B 🇨🇦

2 - Jasmine Baird 🇨🇦

3 - Bianca Gisler 🇨🇭



Top 3 M:

1 - Leon V 🇩🇪

2 - Valentino Guseli 🇦🇺

3 - Leon Guetl 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/8vVszQHQLF — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) March 6, 2022

Fellow Canadian Jasmine Baird produced the best second-run tally with 70.00 but it was only enough for second spot, while Switzerland’s Bianca Gisler sealed bronze with 67.25.

Blouin celebrated her second World Cup victory of her career and first since winning on home snow in Calgary in February 2020.

Qualification had been cancelled after action was called off over the past three days due to adverse weather conditions.

Freestyle ski slopestyle contests had also been impacted by wind and rain in Bakuriani.

The competitions are serving as a test event for the 2023 Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships which will be held at the resort.