The second half of the slopestyle World Cup is set to begin tomorrow in Bakuriani in Georgia.

It is due to be the fourth of six events in the discipline across this season men's and women's Freeski World Cup and Snowboard World Cup cricuits.

Switzerland's Fabian Bösch currently leads the men's ski overall standings with 114 points at the midway mark.

American duo Alex Hall - the Beijing 2022 champion - and Nick Goepper are hot on his tail however with 111 and 104 points, respectively.

Hall won the second event an Mammoth Mountain while Norway's Birk Ruud and Swiss skier Andri Ragettli have also picked up victories this season.

Beijing 2022 bronze medallist Kelly Sildaru tops the women's ski slopestyle standings with 200 points after winning the first two competitions of the campaign.

The first day of slopestyle training went down today in Bakuriani 🇬🇪 and the course is looking good at the future home of the 2023 World Championships…🤘



Competition is on from March 3-5…stay tuned. #fisfreestyle #fisfreeski #bakuriani pic.twitter.com/Gxz9jEuw7l — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 1, 2022

Once again second and third place are occupied by Americans, with Marin Hamill and Maggie Voisin on 136 and 105 points, respectively.

Meanwhile in the snowboard slopestyle standings, Canada's Sébastien Toutant leads the way in the men's division with 145 points which was helped by his opening win in Calgary.

Second place currently belongs to Niek van der Velden of The Netherlands on 125 points, 23 ahead of closest competitor, Su Yiming of China.

Kokomo Murase of Japan goes into Bakuriani in pole position in the women's event with 160 points, but has Dutchwoman Melissa Peperkamp and compatriot Reira Iwabuchi breathing down her neck with 126 and 110 points, respectively.

It is thought some athletes may chose not to compete in Bakuriani given Georgia's proximity to Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete as the International Ski Federation has banned them.